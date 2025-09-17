Baku to host first Azerbaijan International Investment Forum

Organized by the Ministry of Economy and the Export and Investment Promotion Agency (AZPROMO) in strategic partnership with the European House – "Ambrosetti" (TEHA), the forum will gather government officials, business leaders, and international investors from across the globe, News.Az reports, citing AZPROMO.

The two-day event aims to provide a platform for exploring investment opportunities in countries at the strategic crossroads of East and West, while shaping the future of global trade and sustainable supply chains.

Participants will discuss prospects for regional cooperation and investment in sectors including energy, transport, industry, agriculture, digital development, healthcare, and real estate.