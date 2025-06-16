Bangladesh reports 25 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death

+ ↺ − 16 px

Bangladesh reported 25 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) on Monday.

The statistics also showed a new death case, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

Official data showed that 231 samples were tested on Monday throughout Bangladesh, and the positivity rate stood at 10.82 percent.

