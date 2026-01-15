Barcelona-bound Turkish Airlines flight faces bomb threat, lands safely

+ ↺ − 16 px

Security protocols were activated after a "bomb threat" was reported on a Turkish Airlines flight from Istanbul to Barcelona, the airline said on Thursday.

The plane landed safely, and airport operations are continuing normally, News.Az reports, citing Turkish media.

Yahya Ustun, senior vice president of communications at Turkish Airlines, said on the social media platform X that “during the approach to Barcelona of our Istanbul–Barcelona flight TK1853, it was detected that a passenger created an in-flight internet access point and set the network name to include a bomb threat.”

“The necessary procedures were immediately initiated within the scope of flight safety," Ustun added.

After the safe landing, Spanish authorities are carrying out checks “within the framework of international aviation security rules,” he said.

Spanish airport operator Aena confirmed that operations at Josep Tarradellas Barcelona-El Prat Airport are continuing “normally.” Aena noted on X that “due to a threat on a flight, protocols have been activated and the security forces are evaluating the situation.”

