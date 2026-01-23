News.az
Baku, Azerbaijan
5°C
41°F
Feels like:
-0.8°C
-0.8°F
| Overcast
Toggle Navigation
Politics
Azerbaijan
Opinion
Region
Analytics
World
Economics
Interviews
exclusives
Central Asia
COP29
Ukraine and Russia at war
Middle East
Culture
Tourism
Sports
Photos
Video
Crypto
India
Evergreen
Explainers (FAQ)
Digital finance
Weather
Currency Converter
News
Emergency Landing
Tag:
Emergency Landing
SpiceJet flight makes emergency landing in Delhi after engine failure
24 Feb 2026-09:32
Delta plane sparks grass fire at Savannah airport, makes emergency landing -
VIDEO
23 Feb 2026-10:09
Jet2 flight makes emergency landing at Bristol airport
20 Feb 2026-09:54
JetBlue engine failure disrupts Newark airport -
VIDEO
19 Feb 2026-09:21
Delta flight makes emergency landing in Anchorage
18 Feb 2026-09:55
Scandinavian Airlines flight makes emergency landing after power bank overheats
16 Feb 2026-12:15
AirAsia flight makes emergency landing in Queensland
09 Feb 2026-15:28
Delta flight makes emergency landing in Dublin
04 Feb 2026-11:48
IndiGo flight makes emergency landing after bomb threat
02 Feb 2026-10:05
Luxair flight makes emergency landing in Nice -
VIDEO
23 Jan 2026-11:26
Latest News
Inflation in Russia accelerates to 0.19% over week — statistics
Oleksandr Usyk to face kickboxing champ Rico Verhoeven in surprising pyramid fight
Fico: Ukraine unlikely to resume oil transit to Slovakia
Clinton gives testimony about his ties to Jeffrey Epstein
Warner Bros signs $110 billion deal with Paramount
Serbia seeks closer cooperation with Central Asia
Sweden: Intercepted drone near French carrier was likely Russian
Trump says more Iran talks expected on Friday
BofA double upgrades Celsius Holdings Inc on Alani Nu momentum
Former UK PM Rishi Sunak to advise Zelensky on Ukraine’s economic recovery
Archive
Prev
Next
Jan
Feb
Mar
Apr
May
Jun
Jul
Aug
Sep
Okt
Nov
Dec
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
2026
Su
Mo
Tu
We
Th
Fr
Sa
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31