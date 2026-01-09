Turkish Airlines cancels Istanbul-Tehran flights Friday

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkish Airlines has canceled all five flights from Istanbul to Tehran on Friday, amid ongoing protests in Iran over rising living costs, according to the Istanbul Airport app. Five additional flights operated by Iranian airlines were also canceled, while seven others remain scheduled.

The unrest in Iran, where authorities face mounting public anger over economic hardship and years of sanctions, has reportedly left at least 45 protesters dead, including eight minors, according to the NGO Iran Human Rights. Some flights to Iranian cities, including Shiraz and Mashad, were forced to turn back, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Turkey shares a 500-kilometer border with Iran, with three active land crossings. Turkish authorities have not yet commented on the situation.

News.Az