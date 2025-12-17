Basavareddy wins opener at 2025 Next Gen ATP Finals

+ ↺ − 16 px

American Nishesh Basavareddy secured the opening victory at the 2025 Next Gen ATP Finals presented by PIF, surviving a dramatic four-set battle against Dino Prizmic in Jeddah on Wednesday.

Playing his first match with new coach Gilles Cervara in his corner, the 20-year-old recorded his first tour-level win since Hangzhou in mid-September, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

After saving three set points in the second set, sixth-seed Basavareddy was unable to serve out the match late in the third, losing his serve for the only time in the contest. He immediately broke back in the fourth set and pulled away to win 4-2, 4-3(7), 3-4(3), 4-2.

The victory marked Basavareddy’s eighth tour-level win of the season. The World No. 167 is in a group with Dino Prizmic, second seed Belgian Alexander Blockx, and 18-year-old German Justin Engel, who are all scheduled to play on Day 1 at King Abdullah Sports City.

