Adebayo’s remarkable night also saw him set franchise records for both free throws made and free throws attempted in a single game for Miami, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

His 83-point performance ranks as the second-highest scoring game in NBA history, behind only the legendary 100-point game by Wilt Chamberlain.

“It was an absolutely surreal night,” Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra told reporters after the game.

The extraordinary display places Adebayo among the most memorable single-game scorers in National Basketball Association history.

Adebayo started with a 31-point first quarter. He was up to 43 at halftime, 62 by the end of the third quarter. And then came the fourth, when the milestones kept falling despite facing double-, triple- and what once appeared to be a quadruple-team from a Wizards defense that kept sending him to the foul line.

He finished 20 of 43 from the field, 36 of 43 from the foul line, 7 for 22 from 3-point range.

After the game, he was seen in tears while he hugged his mother, Marilyn Blount, before leaving the floor after the game.

"Welp won’t have the highest career high in the house anymore," Adebayo’s girlfriend, four-time WNBA MVP A’ja Wilson, wrote on social media, "but at least it gives me something to go after."

The NBA’s previous best this season was 56, by Nikola Jokic for Denver against Minnesota on Christmas night. The last player to have 62 points through three quarters: one of Adebayo’s basketball heroes, Kobe Bryant, who had exactly that many through three quarters for the Los Angeles Lakers against Dallas on Dec. 20, 2005.