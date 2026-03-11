Ravens agree to sign Trey Hendrickson to four-year deal

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Baltimore Ravens have agreed to sign free agent defensive end Trey Hendrickson, sources said, marking a high-profile move after the team backed out of a planned blockbuster trade for Maxx Crosby.

According to the sources, the two sides agreed to a four-year contract worth $112 million that could rise to $120 million with incentives, News.Az reports, citing ESPN.

The deal includes $60 million fully guaranteed along with a $20 million signing bonus.

The agreement keeps Hendrickson — a four-time Pro Bowler who previously played for the Cincinnati Bengals — in the AFC North. It also provides the Ravens with a much-needed star pass rusher less than 24 hours after Baltimore withdrew from a proposed trade for Crosby with the Las Vegas Raiders.

League sources told ESPN that the Ravens had medical concerns that arose during Crosby's physical. Trades are contingent on players passing the physical and aren't official until the start of the new league year Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET.

Crosby underwent surgery in January to repair a torn meniscus in his left knee. He was aware that he needed surgery in the fall but continued to play until the Raiders decided to shut him down for the final two games of last season, a decision that left Crosby frustrated.

The canceled trade again left the Ravens with a need to address their pass rush, which was one of their biggest weaknesses last season. Baltimore had 30 sacks in 2025, tied for the second-fewest in team history.

Baltimore now has Hendrickson, arguably the top available player in this year's free agent class and an All-Pro selection in 2024, when he led the NFL with 17.5 sacks. He ended the 2025 season on injured reserve following a procedure to repair a core muscle injury, finishing with four sacks in seven games.

Sources told Schefter that Hendrickson will make an additional $500,000 for reaching specific sack thresholds per season, starting at eight sacks and then escalating to 10, 12 and 14.

Since signing with the Bengals as a free agent in 2021, Hendrickson has been one of the NFL's most effective pass rushers. During that span, he ranks second in overall pressure rate (13.2%), according to ESPN Research, and has 61 sacks, the fourth-highest total.

A third-round selection by the New Orleans Saints in 2017, Hendrickson has 81 sacks in nine NFL seasons.

