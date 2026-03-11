+ ↺ − 16 px

Iran’s Sports Minister Ahmad Donyamali has announced that the country will not participate in this summer’s World Cup following the joint United States-Israeli attacks on Iran that killed the country’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

According to Donyamali, the decision comes amid the escalating conflict, which has since drawn in other countries across the Middle East, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The World Cup is scheduled to take place in June and July and will be hosted jointly by the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Iran are due to face New Zealand and Belgium in Los Angeles on 15 and 21 June and Egypt in Seattle on 26 June. However Donyamali has said that Iran will not travel to the America for the tournament, insisting that there's 'no possibility' of the team taking part. "Since this corrupt government assassinated our leader, we have no conditions under which we can participate in the World Cup," Donyamali said in a television interview. "In view of the malicious measures taken against Iran, two wars were forced upon us within eight or nine months, and several thousand of our people were killed. Therefore, we definitely have no possibility of participating in this way." Donyamali's statement comes after FIFA chief Gianni Infantino claimed that he had received assurances from US president Donald Trump that the Iranian team would be are "welcome" to compete at this summer's World Cup. "We also spoke about the current situation in Iran, and the fact that the Iranian team has qualified to participate in the FIFA World Cup 2026," Infantino wrote in a statement posted to Instagram. "During the discussions, President Trump reiterated that the Iranian team is, of course, welcome to compete in the tournament in the United States." He added: "We all need an event like the FIFA World Cup to bring people together now more than ever, and I sincerely thank the President of the United States for his support, as it shows once again that Football Unites the World."

