BBC apologizes to Trump over Panorama edit but won’t pay compensation

The BBC has apologized to US President Donald Trump for a Panorama episode that edited parts of his speech together, but it rejected his demands for compensation.

The corporation also said it would not show the programme again, News.Az reports citing the BBC.

Lawyers for Trump have threatened to sue the BBC for $1bn (£759m) in damages unless the corporation issues a retraction, apologises and compensates him.

The apology comes after a second similarly edited clip, broadcast on Newsnight in 2022, was revealed by the Daily Telegraph.

A BBC spokesperson said: "Lawyers for the BBC have written to President Trump's legal team in response to a letter received on Sunday.

"BBC chair Samir Shah has separately sent a personal letter to the White House making clear to President Trump that he and the corporation are sorry for the edit of the president's speech on 6 January 2021, which featured in the programme.

"The BBC has no plans to rebroadcast the documentary Trump: A Second Chance? on any BBC platforms.

"While the BBC sincerely regrets the manner in which the video clip was edited, we strongly disagree there is a basis for a defamation claim."

In its Corrections and Clarifications section, published on Thursday evening, the BBC said the Panorama programme had been reviewed after criticism of how Trump's speech had been edited.

"During that sequence, we showed excerpts taken from different parts of the speech," it said.

"However, we accept that our edit unintentionally created the impression that we were showing a single continuous section of the speech, rather than excerpts from different points in the speech, and that this gave the mistaken impression that President Trump had made a direct call for violent action."

In Trump's speech on 6 January 2021, he said: "We're going to walk down to the Capitol, and we're going to cheer on our brave senators and congressmen and women."

More than 50 minutes later in the speech, he said: "And we fight. We fight like hell."

In the Panorama programme from 2024, the clip shows him as saying: "We're going to walk down to the Capitol... and I'll be there with you. And we fight. We fight like hell."

Speaking to Fox News, Trump said his 6 January 2021 speech had been "butchered" and the way it was presented had "defrauded" viewers.

The fallout from the scandal led to the resignations of BBC director general Tim Davie and head of news Deborah Turness.

The BBC received the letter from Trump's lawyers on Sunday. It demands a "full and fair retraction" of the documentary, an apology, and that the BBC "appropriately compensate President Trump for the harm caused".

It had set a deadline of 22:00 GMT (17:00 EST) on Friday for the corporation to respond.

