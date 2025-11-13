Trump, first lady reveals actions to back foster care system

+ ↺ − 16 px

US President Donald Trump is set to sign an executive order Thursday afternoon designed to increase resources for the foster care system, with a focus on teenagers transitioning out of care.

First lady Melania Trump, who will join the president, secured a $25 million investment in the fiscal 2026 budget request that would provide housing and support for youth transitioning out of the system, according to the White House, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

She has made initiatives for children a major component of her platform since returning to office. Some of those efforts include calling out Russian President Vladimir Putin over the separation of kids from their parents in Ukraine, upgrades to her “Be Best” children’s health and wellness program and launching a contest for young people centered on innovation and the use of artificial intelligence in schools.

The event is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. EST.

News.Az