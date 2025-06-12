Beach Boys honor 'Genius' Brian Wilson with heartfelt tributes

+ ↺ − 16 px

The surviving founding members of the Beach Boys have paid tribute to Brian Wilson, their iconic frontman and co-founder, who has passed away at 82.

They praised his "genius," with Mike Love calling his musical talents "unmatched" and saying they "changed the course of music forever." Al Jardine reflected on Wilson’s humor and said he felt "forever blessed" to have had him in his life, News. Az reports citing BBC.

Wilson's family expressed they were "heartbroken" and "at a loss for words" as they announced his passing, without specifying a cause.

The Beach Boys were among America's most successful bands, rivaling the Beatles during the 1960s.

Born in 1942 and raised in Hawthorne, California, Brian Wilson formed the Beach Boys with his younger brothers Carl and Dennis, cousin Mike Love, and friend Al Jardine. The band went on to sell over 100 million records worldwide, becoming one of the most successful and influential groups in music history.

Widely regarded as a musical genius, Wilson wrote many of the Beach Boys’ biggest hits, including chart-toppers like I Get Around, Help Me, Rhonda, and Good Vibrations.

His innovative use of the recording studio, especially on the groundbreaking Pet Sounds album, cemented his status as a visionary in popular music.

The band was ranked 12th on Rolling Stone’s list of the "100 Greatest Artists of All Time." Following news of Wilson’s death, tributes poured in from across the music world.

Bob Dylan expressed admiration for Wilson’s decades of work, calling him a genius. Sir Elton John described him as a “true giant” and a major influence on his own songwriting. Nancy Sinatra also paid tribute, sharing a photo and writing, “His cherished music will live forever as he travels through the Universe and beyond.”

Tributes continue to pour in for Brian Wilson. Mick Fleetwood praised his "genius magical touch," while Sean Ono Lennon called him the "American Mozart" and said he was heartbroken by the loss.

Ronnie Wood said his "world is in mourning," and Questlove described Wilson as an artist who turned deep sadness into beauty. Universal Music's Sir Lucian Grainge called him one of history’s greatest songwriters, and Gene Simmons remembered him as a "visionary" whose melodies defined generations.

Micky Dolenz, the last surviving member of the Monkees, paid tribute to Brian Wilson, saying, “His melodies shaped a generation, his harmonies changed the game, and his soul came through in every note.”

Wilson lost his wife, Melinda, in 2024 after 24 years of marriage. Together, they adopted five children: Dakota Rose, Daria Rose, Delanie Rose, Dylan, and Dash. He also had two daughters, Carnie and Wendy, from his first marriage.

Diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia in 1984—linked to earlier psychedelic drug use—Wilson's health further declined when it was revealed in February 2024 that he had dementia.

