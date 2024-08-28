Beijing decries Canada's tariffs on Chinese EVs as 'trade protectionism

+ ↺ − 16 px

Beijing has condemned Canada’s plans to impose extra tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles, labeling the action as "trade protectionism."

This move is typical trade protectionism and politically-motivated decision, which violates the World Trade Organization (WTO) rules and goes against Canada’s traditional image as a global champion for free trade and climate change mitigation," said a statement by the Chinese Embassy in Ottawa, News.Az reports citing foreign media.Underlining that Beijing expresses its "strong dissatisfaction and resolute opposition" over the decision, the embassy warned that this would damage trade and economic cooperation between the two countries.According to media reports, Canada is preparing to impose additional tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles."China urges the Canadian side to respect facts, abide by the WTO rules, immediately correct its wrong practices, and stop politicizing economic and trade issues."China will take all necessary measures to safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese enterprises," added the statement.China's electric vehicle exports to Canada were valued at $1.6 billion in 2023. However, a significant portion of these imports consisted of cars manufactured at the US-based company's factory in Shanghai.

News.Az