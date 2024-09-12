Beijing vows effective measures against US missile deployment in Asia-Pacific

+ ↺ − 16 px

China’s Lieutenant General He Le said Beijing will take effective measures to prevent the deployment of US intermediate-range missiles in the Asia-Pacific region.

"The intermediate-range missiles being deployed by the United States pose a security threat to various countries in the Asia-Pacific region," the general told TASS. "We strongly oppose it and will take effective measures to firmly stop it," he emphasized.Earlier, US Army Secretary Christine Wormuth said that the US side is interested in the deployment of land-based intermediate-range missiles on the territory of Japan, which is actually prohibited by the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty, from which Washington withdrew in 2019.In the spring, the US deployed an intermediate-range missile system in northern Japan as part of a Philippine-US exercise. Beijing strongly objected to the move.

