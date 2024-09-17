Beirut blasts reportedly leave hundreds of Hezbollah fighters injured

+ ↺ − 16 px

Hundreds of Hezbollah fighters have been injured after portable pagers used by the group exploded in Beirut's Dahiyeh neighborhood, according to an unnamed security source, News.Az reports citing Reuters.

The security source adds that devices also exploded in the south of Lebanon.The communication devices detonated allegedly after being hacked by Israel.There is no comment from Israel on the incident.

News.Az