Abduction in India’s Manipur ends with six men found dead

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Six men from the Naga community in India’s northeastern state of Manipur have died after reportedly being taken hostage by an armed group about a month earlier, state police said on Wednesday, amid rising tensions between two predominantly Christian tribal groups in the region.

The men, who were ⁠from the Christian Naga community, are believed ​to be among those taken hostage from Leilon ​Vaiphei village on May 13, Manipur Police said in a post on X, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

They were found after more than ​24 hours of search operations by police, ​involving 450 personnel and sniffer dogs, the X post ‌by ⁠Manipur police said.

Clashes first broke out in May 2023 between Manipur's dominant, mostly Hindu Meitei community and the mainly Christian Kuki tribes over ​economic benefits ​and job ⁠quotas.

However, in February, the state's Naga community, the third ethnic group ​in Manipur, also became embroiled in the ​unrest ⁠after a Naga man was allegedly assaulted by Kuki men.

About 260 people have been killed ⁠and ​more than 60,000 displaced since ​the unrest began.

News.Az