Russia hosts CSTO meeting as officials warn of Eurasian risks

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Foreign ministers from the Russia-led Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) gathered in Kazan, Russia, on Wednesday to address a rapidly deteriorating global security landscape and mounting risks across Eurasia.





Chaired by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, the high-level meeting focused on regional stability, counter-terrorism, and a unified response to emerging security threats. Following the discussions, member states approved a series of joint initiatives, including a draft resolution for the alliance's Anti-Drug Strategy through 2030 and new measures to prevent information technologies from being used for sabotage and terrorism, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

During the summit, Lavrov emphasized that shifting dynamics in Eurasia are central to creating what Moscow views as a "more equitable multipolar world order," driven by the rise of new global centers outside of Western influence.

However, the meeting was overshadowed by stark warnings from CSTO Secretary General Taalatbek Masadykov, who declared that international dialogue on strategic stability has "effectively come to an end."

Masadykov raised alarms over a dangerous new military era, pointing to the revival of nuclear testing discussions, the intensification of weapons development, and a push for absolute military dominance through the integration of artificial intelligence.

"Before our very eyes, an arms race is resuming, which will have a direct adverse impact on the stability of the Eurasian space in the coming years," Masadykov warned.

The CSTO, a regional security bloc formed in 2002, currently consists of Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Tajikistan. Armenia, a longtime member, suspended its active participation in the alliance in early 2024.

News.Az