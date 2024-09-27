Belarus issues nuclear warning

+ ↺ − 16 px

If Belarus is attacked, nuclear weapons will be used, says President of the Republic Alexander Lukashenko, News.Az reports citing BelTA .

According to him, an attack on Belarus would mean the beginning of the third world war.He thanked Russian President Vladimir Putin for amending the nuclear doctrine, according to which an attack on one of the two states would be a signal for the use of nuclear weapons.“As soon as they attack us we use nuclear weapons. And Russia is getting involved for us,” Lukashenko said.

News.Az