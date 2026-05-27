Russia's Rosatom eyes role in second Kazakhstan nuclear plant, as Balkhash deal nears
Russia's state nuclear corporation said it may hold talks on participating in a project to build a second nuclear power plant in Kazakhstan, Rosatom head Alexei Likhachev said on Wednesday.
Kazakhstan has approved construction of the plant, with state-run China National Nuclear Corporation (CNNC) selected as the main constructor, News.az reports, citing Reuters.
"We have not yet been officially informed of the Kazakh side's decision regarding the second plant, either in terms of configuration or location. As soon as we receive such information officially - possibly in the next few days - we will proceed immediately to practical negotiations", Likhachev said.
Likhachev added that Russia and Kazakhstan are set to sign an intergovernmental agreement and a preliminary contract covering timelines and pricing for the country's first nuclear power plant, Balkhash NPP, during Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to Kazakhstan starting on Wednesday.
Speaking about the Balkhash project, Likhachev said Kazakhstan had held talks with companies from South Korea, China and France on possible participation, adding Rosatom had no objections.
However, the plant's technical design, specifications and supply of key heavy engineering equipment will ultimately be handled by Rosatom, he said.
Likhachev said Rosatom plans to begin active construction at the site in 2027 and expects completion in the mid-2030s.
By Faig Mahmudov