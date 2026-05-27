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Russia's state nuclear corporation said it ​may hold talks on participating in a project ‌to build a second nuclear power plant in Kazakhstan, Rosatom head Alexei Likhachev said on Wednesday.

Kazakhstan has approved construction of the ​plant, with state-run China National Nuclear Corporation (CNNC) ​selected as the main constructor, News.az reports, citing Reuters.

"We have not yet ⁠been officially informed of the Kazakh side's decision regarding ​the second plant, either in terms of configuration or ​location. As soon as we receive such information officially - possibly in the next few days - we will proceed immediately to practical ​negotiations", Likhachev said.

Likhachev added that Russia and Kazakhstan are ​set to sign an intergovernmental agreement and a preliminary contract covering ‌timelines ⁠and pricing for the country's first nuclear power plant, Balkhash NPP, during Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to Kazakhstan starting on Wednesday.

Speaking about the Balkhash project, Likhachev ​said Kazakhstan ​had held talks ⁠with companies from South Korea, China and France on possible participation, adding Rosatom ​had no objections.

However, the plant's technical design, ​specifications and ⁠supply of key heavy engineering equipment will ultimately be handled by Rosatom, he said.

Likhachev said Rosatom plans to ⁠begin ​active construction at the site in ​2027 and expects completion in the mid-2030s.

News.Az