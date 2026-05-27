White House depicts Iran report on draft deal as "fabrication"

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The White House on Wednesday dismissed an Iranian state media report on a framework deal between the United States and Iran as "a complete fabrication."

"Nobody should believe what Iranian state media is putting out," the White House said on its Rapid Response account on X, News.az reports, citing Xinhua.

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"As President (Donald) Trump has said, negotiations are proceeding nicely and he has made his redlines clear. President Trump will only make a good deal for the American people, which must ensure that Iran can never have a nuclear weapon," White House spokeswoman Olivia Wales also told Fox News.

During a cabinet meeting currently underway on Wednesday at the White House, Trump said the United States is "not satisfied" with the deal yet with Iran.

Iran's state-run IRIB TV reported earlier Wednesday that Iran has a draft of an initial, unofficial framework for a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the United States, which demands U.S. military withdrawal and naval blockade lift.

In return, Iran has committed to restoring commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz to pre-war levels within one month and managing ship traffic through the strait with Oman, the report said, adding military vessels are not included in the agreement.

News.Az