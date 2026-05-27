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Accused German Red Army Faction militant sentenced to 13 years

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Accused German Red Army Faction militant sentenced to 13 years
Source: Reuters

A German court sentenced Daniela Klette, identified by police as a former member of ​the extreme-left Red Army Faction, to 13 ‌years in prison on Wednesday for a series of armed robberies.

Klette, 67, was arrested in 2024 after more than three ​decades in hiding when she was found ​living under an assumed name in Berlin by ⁠an investigative journalist using facial recognition software, News.az reports, citing Reuters.

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The Red ​Army Faction, which grew out of the leftist protest ​movements of the 1960s, carried out a wave of kidnappings and murders of prominent officials and business leaders that reached ​a peak in late 1970s before gradually petering ​out as its members were arrested or killed.

Prosecutors said Klette was ‌part ⁠of the so-called third generation of the group - sometimes known as the Baader-Meinhof Gang after its founders - a militant group which sought to overthrow what it ​saw as ​a fascist ⁠capitalist state and killed some 34 people between 1970 and 1991.

The group issued ​a final statement in 1998, declaring an ​end ⁠to its "urban guerrilla warfare", but individual members remained on the run for decades.

In addition to Klette, police are ⁠still ​looking for two men suspected of ​being her accomplices, suspected former Red Army Faction members Ernst-Volker Staub ​and Burkhard Garweg.


News.Az 

By Faig Mahmudov

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