Belgium's king, queen to "limit contacts" after family member contracts COVID-19

Belgium's king, queen to limit contacts after family member contracts COVID-19

Belgium's Royal Palace said Thursday that King Philippe and Queen Mathilde have decided to reschedule or cancel their forthcoming engagements after a member of the royal family tested positive for COVID-19, Xinhua reports.

The king and queen, whose PCR tests are negative, will limit their contacts in the coming days "as a precaution" in accordance with the health rules, the Royal Palace said in a statement.

The activities that were on the royal couple's agenda "this week and next Monday are therefore postponed or cancelled," it said.

Belgium has so far recorded a total of 1,187,506 COVID-19 cases and 25,382 deaths, according to the latest data from the Sciensano public health institute.

