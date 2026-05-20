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Jordan military shoots down unidentified drone

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Jordan military shoots down unidentified drone
Photo: Al Jazeera

The Jordanian armed forces have shot down an unidentified drone after it violated the country’s airspace.

Military forces intercepted and downed the unmanned aircraft over the Balila area within the northern Jerash Governorate, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

While the incident caused minor material damage on the ground, authorities confirmed that no casualties were reported.


News.Az 

By Aysel Mammadzada

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