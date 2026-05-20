Ancient gold treasures from Abbasid era uncovered in Saudi Arabia

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Saudi Arabia has announced the discovery of a collection of Abbasid-era gold jewellery at the Dariyah archaeological site in the Qassim region, highlighting the area’s historical significance along ancient trade and pilgrimage routes.

According to the Saudi Heritage Commission, the discovery was made during the fourth season of archaeological surveys and excavations carried out at the site. Researchers uncovered 43 gold pieces believed to have formed part of a complete ornamental jewellery set dating back to the Abbasid period, News.Az reports, citing SANA.

The artefacts feature detailed floral and geometric decorations, including multi-petalled flower designs with stone inlays mounted in gold frames. Archaeologists also found a gold disc decorated with coloured stones, multicoloured beads and finely crafted separators.

The commission said the jewellery reflects advanced craftsmanship techniques used during the Abbasid era, including gold hammering, hand shaping, decorative embossing and stone inlay work.

Excavations at the site also uncovered architectural remains from the same period, including stone foundations, mud-brick walls, hearths, plastered rooms, pottery fragments and metal tools. Researchers said the findings indicate continuous human settlement in the area during the late third century AH.

Officials said the discovery further underlines the strategic importance of Dariyah along historic commercial and pilgrimage routes and supports broader national efforts to preserve and promote the kingdom’s cultural heritage under Vision 2030.

News.Az