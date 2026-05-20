Mojtaba Khamenei says Iran is putting up unique resistance against US, Israel

Mojtaba Khamenei says Iran is putting up unique resistance against US, Israel

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iran’s supreme leader has said the country is demonstrating “unique” resistance against the United States and Israel, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

Mojtaba Khamenei made the remarks while commemorating the second anniversary of the death of former Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, who died in a helicopter crash.

He said Iran was showing what he described as a “unique historical resistance against two global terrorist armies” in reference to Israel and the United States.

In a separate written statement, Khamenei said the ongoing situation was increasing the burden on government officials “heavier than before”, while also expressing gratitude for the “unity of the nation”.

News.Az