Starmer freezes UK fuel tax over Middle East war fears

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The British government has canceled a planned increase in motor fuel tax and introduced a massive road tax holiday for shipping fleets, moving to insulate households and businesses from economic fallout tied to the escalating conflict in the Middle East.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced on Wednesday that the current fuel duty freeze—which saves everyday motorists 5 pence per liter at the pump—will no longer expire in September as originally scheduled. Instead, the tax break will be extended through the end of 2026, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Additionally, the government is introducing a 12-month road tax holiday explicitly targeting the haulage and logistics sector. The suspension will save freight operators up to £912 per vehicle, providing a buffer for domestic supply chains.

The decision comes amid mounting global anxieties over volatile energy markets. The ongoing military conflict involving Iran has threatened to disrupt global shipping and spike oil prices, a reality Starmer addressed directly.

"I know many are feeling the pressure of energy and fuel costs, and are worried about how the conflict in Iran will affect their finances," Prime Minister Starmer said. "That’s why this government is stepping in to keep fuel costs down for millions of drivers."

The 5p fuel duty cut was first introduced as a temporary, emergency 12-month measure in 2022 to combat soaring post-pandemic inflation. It has since been extended four times by successive administrations.

According to official parliamentary research briefings published earlier this year, maintaining the freeze for just 12 months costs the British Treasury an estimated £2.4 billion in foregone revenue. Downing Street has not yet released the updated fiscal impact data for this latest multi-month extension.

News.Az