Ben-Gvir called on Netanyahu to resume full-scale military operations in Gaza

Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir called on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to resume full-scale military operations in the Gaza Strip following a "ceasefire violation" in the enclave.

The minister wrote about this on a Telegram channel, News.Az informs.

"I call on the Prime Minister to order the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) to fully resume military operations in the Strip. The false illusion that Hamas will change its position or even adhere to the agreement it signed, as expected, is proving dangerous to our security," Ben-Gvir stated. The minister also called for the movement's complete destruction as quickly as possible.

