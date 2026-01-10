Berlin power outage highlights flaws in German infrastructure

What appeared to be a routine power outage, causing large parts of southwest Berlin to be plunged into icy darkness, is now being investigated as a possible act of sabotage, raising concerns about the vulnerability of Germany’s infrastructure.

As January temperatures dropped into the teens, about 100,000 people in roughly 45,000 households were left without electricity or heating beginning last Saturday. Hospitals and care facilities switched to emergency generators. Public transportation slowed or stopped altogether, News.Az reports, citing The Washington Post.