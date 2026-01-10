Yandex metrika counter

Berlin power outage highlights flaws in German infrastructure

  • World
  • Share
Berlin power outage highlights flaws in German infrastructure
(Odd Andersen/AFP/Getty Images)

What appeared to be a routine power outage, causing large parts of southwest Berlin to be plunged into icy darkness, is now being investigated as a possible act of sabotage, raising concerns about the vulnerability of Germany’s infrastructure.

As January temperatures dropped into the teens, about 100,000 people in roughly 45,000 households were left without electricity or heating beginning last Saturday. Hospitals and care facilities switched to emergency generators. Public transportation slowed or stopped altogether, News.Az reports, citing The Washington Post.

By Wednesday, when power was fully restored, the blackout had become the longest in the German capital since the end of World War II, and authorities say it was caused deliberately — by an arson attack on a small bridge carrying bundled power cables across the city’s Teltow Canal.

On Sunday, a group calling itself the Vulkangruppe, or Volcano Group, which is described by authorities as a left-wing extremist organization, claimed responsibility.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      