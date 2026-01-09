Winter storm kills 3, halts trains and schools in Germany

+ ↺ − 16 px

Winter Storm Elli swept across Germany on Friday, killing at least three people and causing major disruptions to transport and schools.

Police reported that all fatalities were linked to weather-related traffic accidents in Bavaria, including a head-on collision and a crash into a tree, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

Deutsche Bahn suspended all long-distance trains in northern Germany, while rail traffic around Hanover came to a complete halt. Road travel was also severely affected, with stranded trucks blocking major highways and icy conditions making travel dangerous. Ferry services to North Sea islands were suspended.

Schools across northern states were closed, with remote learning introduced in other areas. Authorities have urged residents to stay cautious as hazardous conditions continue.

