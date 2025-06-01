News.az
Toggle Navigation
Politics
Azerbaijan
Opinion
Region
Analytics
World
Economics
Interviews
exclusives
Central Asia
COP29
Ukraine and Russia at war
Middle East
Culture
Tourism
Sports
Photos
Video
Crypto
India
Evergreen
Explainers (FAQ)
Digital finance
Currency Converter
News
Infrastructure
Tag:
Infrastructure
Ukraine–Russia war
: Key developments over the past 24 hours
03 Feb 2026-11:45
President Aliyev unveils 2026–2035 state program to overhaul Baku water infrastructure
12 Jan 2026-16:15
Berlin power outage highlights flaws in German infrastructure
10 Jan 2026-14:23
Iran–Türkiye railway project: Will China step in as financier?
24 Dec 2025-10:14
Comparative analysis: Azerbaijan’s digital modernization and its position among post-Soviet economies
11 Dec 2025-10:50
Russian strike hits Ukrainian city of Kremenchuk, cutting utilities, mayor says
07 Dec 2025-06:24
How the global energy transition is redefining security, infrastructure, and the race for renewables
24 Nov 2025-15:09
President Aliyev urges crackdown on corruption, focus on regional growth
13 Nov 2025-13:11
How automation is reshaping modern infrastructure and smart cities
07 Nov 2025-07:54
Azerbaijan plans to complete Horadiz-Aghband railway construction by next year
13 Oct 2025-13:48
Latest News
Somali President says Gaza must stay global priority
Global chip market on track for $1 trillion in annual sales
Milan-Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics officially begin
Central Asia is quietly building trade routes that bypass Russia
BP rejects national oil labor deal, union warns of strike
Who is Donald Tang and why is he reshaping the global fashion debate
Veteran Nepali actor Sunil Thapa dies at 68
Ex-MLB outfielder Yasiel Puig convicted in sports betting case
Drone found in Moldova near Ukraine border
Russia missile strikes hit western Ukraine
Archive
Prev
Next
Jan
Feb
Mar
Apr
May
Jun
Jul
Aug
Sep
Okt
Nov
Dec
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
2026
Su
Mo
Tu
We
Th
Fr
Sa
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31