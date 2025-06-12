Berlin rules out Taurus missile delivery to Ukraine under new pact

Berlin rules out Taurus missile delivery to Ukraine under new pact

Germany’s defense minister on Thursday downplayed the possibility of supplying Ukraine with long-range Taurus missiles, despite a joint production agreement signed last month.

“Since you asked me whether we are considering this, my answer is no,” Defense Minister Boris Pistorius told reporters in Kyiv, News.Az reports citing The Washington Times.

Still, the minister reaffirmed Germany’s support for Ukraine, adding that his country has contributed $8.1 billion to Ukraine’s defense against Russia since the war began in 2022. He said Germany’s parliament is considering an additional $2.2 billion defense package.

Last month, Germany and Ukraine signed a military agreement aimed at bolstering the production of long-range weapons.

The pact reversed a long-standing German policy that barred the nation from selling long-range missiles and drones to Ukraine. EU leaders had insisted that providing Ukraine with long-range missiles would only intensify the war.

At the time, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz refused to clarify if the agreement would include the transfer of Taurus missiles, which can travel up to 300 miles.

The news comes as Ukraine and Russia ramp up their long-range attacks. Russia this week has launched hundreds of drones and over a dozen missiles at Kyiv in retaliation for a large-scale raid by Ukraine last week.

