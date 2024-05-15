Biden administration plans $1bn arms shipment to Israel

+ ↺ − 16 px

The White House has informed Congress it wants to send more than $1bn (£800m) in weapons to Israel, officials say, News.Az reports citing BBC.

The package would include tank rounds, mortars and armoured tactical vehicles.The plan - confirmed by a congressional aide to CBS, the BBC's US partner - must still be approved by lawmakers.Last week President Joe Biden said he would halt weapons shipments to Israel if it launched a major invasion of the Gaza city of Rafah.On Tuesday, Israeli tanks advanced deeper into residential areas of south-eastern Rafah, Palestinians told Reuters.Mr Biden said last week that he had delayed the shipment of 2,000lb (900kg) bombs to Israel because of how they might be used in such a ground operation.Asked by CNN about the delay, Mr Biden said: "Civilians have been killed in Gaza as a consequence of those bombs."The package being sent to Congress is the first since Mr Biden's administration paused arms transfers to Israel last week. It would include $700m in tank ammunition, $500m in tactical vehicles and $60m in mortar rounds, according to the Associated Press news agency.On Friday, a US state department report found that some American-made weapons provided to Israel may have been used in breach of international law.Last month, Congress passed a bill providing $95bn in aid to Israel, Ukraine and Taiwan.Weapons transfers to Israel have become a political liability for Mr Biden ahead of this November's 2024 White House election.

