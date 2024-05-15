Biden administration plans $1bn arms shipment to Israel
The White House has informed Congress it wants to send more than $1bn (£800m) in weapons to Israel, officials say, News.Az reports citing BBC.The package would include tank rounds, mortars and armoured tactical vehicles.
The plan - confirmed by a congressional aide to CBS, the BBC's US partner - must still be approved by lawmakers.
Last week President Joe Biden said he would halt weapons shipments to Israel if it launched a major invasion of the Gaza city of Rafah.
On Tuesday, Israeli tanks advanced deeper into residential areas of south-eastern Rafah, Palestinians told Reuters.
Mr Biden said last week that he had delayed the shipment of 2,000lb (900kg) bombs to Israel because of how they might be used in such a ground operation.
Asked by CNN about the delay, Mr Biden said: "Civilians have been killed in Gaza as a consequence of those bombs."
The package being sent to Congress is the first since Mr Biden's administration paused arms transfers to Israel last week. It would include $700m in tank ammunition, $500m in tactical vehicles and $60m in mortar rounds, according to the Associated Press news agency.
On Friday, a US state department report found that some American-made weapons provided to Israel may have been used in breach of international law.
Last month, Congress passed a bill providing $95bn in aid to Israel, Ukraine and Taiwan.
Weapons transfers to Israel have become a political liability for Mr Biden ahead of this November's 2024 White House election.