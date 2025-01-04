Biden awards Wintour, Bono and Soros with Medal of Freedom

+ ↺ − 16 px

Former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton joined actors Denzel Washington and Michael J Fox as they also received the Presidential Medal of Freedom at a White House ceremony on Saturday.Nineteen people received the honour this year, spanning the worlds of culture, politics and activism.The White House said the recipients had been chosen because are they are "good people who have made extraordinary contributions to their country and the world"."Together, you leave an incredible mark - and I mean this sincerely, this group - you leave an incredible mark on our country."Bono, who's real name is Paul David Hewson, has already been awarded the highest cultural honour of France and received an honorary knighthood.He is known for campaigning against poverty and supporting those with HIV/Aids.Wintour, one of the most significant players in fashion, has been serving as editor-in-chief of Vogue since 1988 and among other charities helped raised more than $20m for Aids research.She also raised money for UK arts organisations following funding cuts in 2022.The White House said in a statement that billionaire philanthropist and Democratic megadonor George Soros had "supported organizations and projects across the world that strengthen democracy, human rights, education and social justice".Hillary Clinton receives the award just weeks before her former political rival is sworn in as president. She was the Democratic White House candidate lost to Donald Trump in the 2016 election.Inter Miami soccer star Lionel Messi, retired Los Angeles Lakers basketball player Earvin "Magic" Johnson and fashion designer Ralph Lauren also received the medal.American Film Institute founder George Stevens Jr and former Kennedy Center chair David Rubinstein were among the cohort receiving medals.Other recipients include humanitarian and chef José Andrés, whose World Central Kitchen has helped provide food for civilians in war zones and areas hit by natural disasters; acclaimed British conservationist Jane Goodall and science educator Bill Nye.Former US Attorney General Robert F Kennedy, former Defence Secretary Ash Carter, civil rights leader Fannie Lou Hamer and former Governor of Michigan George W Romney will receive the award posthumously.Established under former president John F Kennedy, the medal is awarded at the discretion of the president on the advice of an external advisory panel.Previous recipients of the award include the most decorated gymnast of all time Simone Biles, Oscar-winning actress Michelle Yeoh and Apple founder Steve Jobs.

