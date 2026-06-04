Lufthansa technicians hurt as gear collapses at Frankfurt Airport
Media reports indicate that several Lufthansa employees were injured in an incident involving a Lufthansa aircraft at Frankfurt Airport.
Lufthansa confirmed that an “incident” occurred at Frankfurt Airport around 12.45 pm (1045GMT) on Thursday. A Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner was involved, News.Az reports, citing TRT World.
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The German Press Agency (dpa) cited an unnamed spokesperson as saying, “While parked, the aircraft’s nose gear unexpectedly retracted.”
The aircraft was Flight LH450 and was scheduled to fly to Los Angeles.
“At the time of the incident, crew members and ground staff were on board. Passengers had not yet boarded,” a Lufthansa spokesperson said. “Several employees were injured and are currently receiving medical treatment.”
The exact circumstances are currently being investigated in cooperation with the relevant authorities. Technicians and support staff are on site.
Images on social media show a Dreamliner lying on its belly right next to a gate, with a large number of emergency responders at the scene.
A video circulating online shows the nose of the plane suddenly dropping downward. The nose landing gear wheels buckle forward, two flaps on the nose landing gear appear to break off, and the engines appear to be close to the ground.
According to its own statements, Lufthansa has set up a crisis management team and said it will issue a further statement.
The Boeing 787-9 had apparently only been in regular service since mid-January 2026.
By Ulviyya Salmanli