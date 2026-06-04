Lufthansa technicians hurt as gear collapses at Frankfurt Airport

Lufthansa confirmed that an “incident” occurred at Frankfurt Airport around 12.45 pm (1045GMT) on Thursday. A Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner was involved, News.Az reports, citing TRT World.

The German Press Agency (dpa) cited an unnamed spokesperson as saying, “While parked, the aircraft’s nose gear unexpectedly retracted.”

The aircraft was Flight LH450 and was scheduled to fly to Los Angeles.

“At the time of the incident, crew members and ground staff were on board. Passengers had not yet boarded,” a Lufthansa spokesperson said. “Several employees were injured and are currently receiving medical treatment.”

The exact circumstances are currently being investigated in cooperation with the relevant authorities. Technicians and support staff are on site.