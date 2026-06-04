Azerbaijani flag hoisted at Niagara Falls

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The Azerbaijani national flag was hoisted at Niagara Falls in Ontario, Canada, to mark 28 May – Independence Day.

The ceremony, organised by the Azerbaijan House in Canada, brought together members of the Azerbaijani diaspora from Toronto, Hamilton, Cambridge and surrounding areas, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

Lalin Hasanova, head of the Azerbaijan House in Canada, described the raising of the Azerbaijani flag at Niagara Falls as a proud and meaningful occasion.

She expressed her gratitude to Niagara Falls Mayor Jim Diodati, as well as City Councillors Mona Patel and Ruth-Ann Nieuwesteeg, for their support of the initiative.

News.Az