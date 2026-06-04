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Azerbaijani flag hoisted at Niagara Falls

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Azerbaijani flag hoisted at Niagara Falls
Photo: Azertac

The Azerbaijani national flag was hoisted at Niagara Falls in Ontario, Canada, to mark 28 May – Independence Day.

The ceremony, organised by the Azerbaijan House in Canada, brought together members of the Azerbaijani diaspora from Toronto, Hamilton, Cambridge and surrounding areas, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

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Lalin Hasanova, head of the Azerbaijan House in Canada, described the raising of the Azerbaijani flag at Niagara Falls as a proud and meaningful occasion.

She expressed her gratitude to Niagara Falls Mayor Jim Diodati, as well as City Councillors Mona Patel and Ruth-Ann Nieuwesteeg, for their support of the initiative.

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