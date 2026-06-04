Cyprus votes to re-elect parliamentary speaker

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On Thursday, Cypriot lawmakers re-elected Annita Demetriou as parliament speaker in a vote viewed as an early indicator of potential alliances ahead of the 2028 presidential election.

Cyprus has a presidential system of government, but alliances in parliament are a gauge of voting trends, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Demetriou, who heads the right-wing Democratic Rally party, was elected with votes from her party as well as the Democratic Party, a centrist group supporting incumbent President Nikos Christodoulides, and Direct Democracy, a grassroots grouping founded by a social media personality.

Two of the political parties supporting Christodoulides's administration, the socialist EDEK and centrist Dipa, failed to win seats in a parliamentary election on May 24. The Democratic Party is the only party currently supporting Christodoulides now represented in parliament.

News.Az