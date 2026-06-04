Romanian president proposes adviser Eugen Tomac for PM role
Photo: Facebook/Eugen Tomac
Romania’s centrist President Nicușor Dan appointed his adviser Eugen Tomac as prime minister on Thursday in an effort to resolve a political crisis that has blocked policymaking, threatened access to European Union funds, and pushed the currency to record lows.
Tomac, 44, a member of the European Parliament and leader of a party not in Romania's legislature, will have 10 days to form a government and secure parliament's vote of confidence, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.
By Ulviyya Salmanli