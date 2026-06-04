Romanian president proposes adviser Eugen Tomac for PM role

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Romania’s centrist President Nicușor Dan appointed his adviser Eugen Tomac as prime minister on Thursday in an effort to resolve a political crisis that has blocked policymaking, threatened access to European Union funds, and pushed the currency to record lows.

Tomac, 44, ‌a ⁠member of the European Parliament and leader of a ​party ​not ⁠in Romania's legislature, will ​have 10 days ​to ⁠form a government and secure ⁠parliament's ​vote of ​confidence, News.Az reports, citing Reuters

News.Az