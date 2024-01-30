Biden doubts retaliatory strikes should target Iran — report

+ ↺ − 16 px

US President Joe Biden has deep misgivings about strikes on Iran itself in retaliation for the attack on a US military base that killed three service members, ABC television reported, citing a senior US official.

An escalation of the conflict in the Middle East could significantly hurt Biden's efforts to be re-elected for a second presidential term, according to the report. Earlier on Tuesday, the US president said he had made a decision about how to respond to the deadly strike on the US base near the border of Jordan and Syria. Biden did not elaborate, saying only that Washington was not seeking to expand the conflict in the Middle East.

News.Az