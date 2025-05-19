News

Joe Biden

Tag: Joe Biden

Joe Biden

Joseph Biden is an American politician who served as the 46th president of the United States from 2021 to 2025. A member of the Democratic Party, he represented Delaware in the United States Senate from 1973 to 2009 and also served as the 47th vice president under President Barack Obama from 2009 to 2017. Born on November 20, 1942, in Scranton, Pennsylvania, Biden is known for his deep experience in foreign policy, his advocacy for middle-class Americans, and his focus on issues like healthcare, climate change, and economic equality.