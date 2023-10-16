Biden expected to visit Israel on Wednesday - media reports

US President Joe Biden is expected to visit Israel on Wednesday, News.Az reports citing Israel’s Channel 12.

There has been no official confirmation from the White House or the Israeli government regarding Biden's visit.

On Sunday, the Israeli broadcaster reported that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu extended an invitation to the US president to visit Israel in a show of solidarity amid the ongoing Israel-Palestine war.

Biden previously visited Israel in July 2022.

In a related development, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken visited Israel on Monday to meet Israeli officials.

Recently, Blinken also visited Jordan, Qatar, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, and Egypt.

News.Az