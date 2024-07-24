Biden makes first appearance after dropping out of presidential race – VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

US President Joe Biden has made his first public appearance after withdrawing from the presidential race and recovering from COVID-19.

Biden told reporters he’s feeling “well” before boarding Air Force One, News.Az reports citing foreign media.Earlier, Biden had tested positive for COVID-19 while campaigning in Las Vegas, Nevada.Biden had what his physician described in a note as "upper respiratory symptoms," including a runny nose, a cough and "general malaise" but felt okay during his first campaign stop of the day Wednesday afternoon. A test was then administered and came back positive for COVID.On July 21, Biden announced his withdrawal from the US presidential race and endorsed his Vice President, Kamala Harris, as nominee of the Democratic Party.“It has been the greatest honor of my life to serve as your President. And while it has been my intention to seek reelection, I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand down and to focus solely on fulfilling my duties as President for the remainder of my term,” Biden said in a statement posted on X.Biden offered his "full support and endorsement" for Harris to replace him as presidential candidate in the coming elections to be held on Nov. 5."Democrats — it’s time to come together and beat Trump. Let’s do this," he added.

