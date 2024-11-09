Binance chief says Trump’s victory ushers in golden age for cryptocurrencies
Donald Trump's victory in the US presidential election will start a "golden era" for cryptocurrencies, Binance CEO Richard Teng said, News.Az reports citing TASS.
According to him, the politician's return to the White House is "a big win for crypto," which will lead to the recognition of cryptocurrencies by most American regulators.
Several heads of other platforms specializing in cryptocurrencies also share this opinion. Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong pointed out that after Trump's victory, "America is going to follow a path towards economic freedom." Mike Novogratz, founder of crypto group Galaxy, believes that Trump's victory marks "an unbelievably important day for the cryptocurrency industry," saying that good news for the industry will come every week for the next year.
According to him, the politician's return to the White House is "a big win for crypto," which will lead to the recognition of cryptocurrencies by most American regulators.
Several heads of other platforms specializing in cryptocurrencies also share this opinion. Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong pointed out that after Trump's victory, "America is going to follow a path towards economic freedom." Mike Novogratz, founder of crypto group Galaxy, believes that Trump's victory marks "an unbelievably important day for the cryptocurrency industry," saying that good news for the industry will come every week for the next year.