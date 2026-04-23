Lenovo sets up AI innovation center in Hong Kong

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Lenovo Group has launched an AI innovation center at the Hong Kong-Shenzhen Innovation and Technology Park, becoming one of the first major multinational firms to set up in the Hong Kong Park of the Hetao Shenzhen-Hong Kong Science and Technology Innovation Cooperation Zone.

Ken Wong, Lenovo's executive vice president and president of Lenovo Solutions & Services Group, said the center will leverage Hong Kong's strengths as an international hub, integrate Lenovo's global footprint, and join hands with partners to expand into global markets, News.az reports, citing Xinhua.

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Lenovo will also continue to enhance industry-university-research collaboration and entrepreneurship incubation, nurture talents, and support Hong Kong in building itself into an international innovation and technology center, he said.

At a launch ceremony held on Wednesday, Lenovo showcased cooperation results with 30 initial partners, over half of which focused on enterprise AI, office automation and data management services.

Sun Dong, secretary for innovation, technology and industry of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region government, said Lenovo's decision to establish a presence at the park is not only an important strategic move for the company's development but also a vote of confidence in the future of Hong Kong's innovation and technology sector.

He hoped that all parties would collaborate and seize the enormous opportunities brought by AI, empower all industries through technology and help Hong Kong play a greater role in the national "AI plus" initiative.

News.Az