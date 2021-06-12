BioNTech-Fosun vaccine production line due by August

+ ↺ − 16 px

BioNTech SE from Germany and Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. may initiate mass production of their jointly-developed mRNA coronavirus vaccine soon as the completion of the production line for the shot is expected by August, Teletrader reports.

Fosun President and CEO Wu Yifang made the announcement at the pharmaceutical firm's shareholder meeting.

The company already handed the vaccine trial data to health regulators and is awaiting their assessment, according to the Global Times.

News.Az

