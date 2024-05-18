Bitcoin breaks six-week losing streak, climbs to $67,000

+ ↺ − 16 px

CNBC Crypto World features the latest news and daily trading updates from the digital currency markets and provides viewers with a look at what’s ahead with high-profile interviews, explainers, and unique stories from the ever-changing crypto industry, News.az reports.

On today’s show, JP Richardson, CEO of Exodus, discusses the SEC review that put the company’s listing on the NYSE American exchange on hold.Plus, he weighs in on crypto investor adoption of self-custody wallets.

News.Az