Bitcoin conference 2024 starts on July 25

The upcoming Bitcoin Conference will be held in Nashville from July 25 to 27. It is the most anticipated event for the crypto community, and it is expected to have a strong influence on the political landscape of the United States. The event will feature confirmed participation from two presidential candidates: Donald Trump and Robert F. Kennedy Jr.



There had been speculation that Kamala Harris would participate in the conference as part of the Democratic Party’s attempt to attract crypto voters. However, David Bailey, CEO of Bitcoin Magazine and the conference organizer, finally announced that Harris would not attend the event. What could have been a smart move by Harris to reposition the Democratic Party in relation to the crypto electorate will not take place, a result expected given the party’s constant attacks on the industry.Even if Kamala had chosen to attend, she would need concrete actions to gain the support of crypto voters, such as firing Gary Gensler, the SEC Chairman, and ending restrictive regulatory measures against legitimate market actors. Many had already questioned whether Harris’s administration would be willing to take decisive actions, indicating that speaking at the conference would not be enough without concrete measures.David Bailey commented that Kamala’s decision did not surprise him, as she had been actively against the sector, imprisoning developers when she had the opportunity, and driving the industry abroad. According to him, it would have been a disaster for the candidate.Remember that you can follow everything happening at the Bitcoin Conference 2024 in real-time with Crypto-Economy starting tomorrow. We will have minute-by-minute coverage of the most important event of the year for the crypto industry.Former President and current candidate Donald Trump had previously criticized Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies in general. However, he now presents himself as a defender of them, accepting donations in various cryptocurrencies and suggesting that the United States should produce all the remaining Bitcoin in the country. His speech at the conference is highly anticipated, as he might announce that BTC could be a strategic reserve asset for the country.Additionally, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and former presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy will also be present, both known for their pro-crypto stances. The conference will feature renowned cryptocurrency advocates such as Cathie Wood of ARK Investment, Michael Saylor of MicroStrategy, and whistleblower Edward Snowden.This year’s Bitcoin Conference will not only be a key event for the crypto community but also an important stage for the political dynamics of the United States, with multiple presidential candidates competing for the favor of crypto-interested voters.

News.Az