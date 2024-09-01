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Kamala Harris

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Kamala Harris

Kamala Harris is an American politician and attorney who served as the 49th vice president of the United States from 2021 to 2025 under President Joe Biden. She is the first female, first African American, and first Asian American U.S. vice president, and the highest-ranking female and Asian American official in U.S. history. Harris represented California in the U.S. Senate from 2017 to 2021 and was the attorney general of California from 2011 to 2017. A member of the Democratic Party, she was the party's nominee in the 2024 presidential election. Throughout her time in office, she has focused on key issues such as social justice, healthcare reform, and promoting diversity and inclusion within government leadership.