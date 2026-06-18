Bitmine buys $214 million Ethereum dip: should you invest?

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Bitmine Immersion Technologies (NYSE: BMNR), the world's largest corporate holder of Ethereum, made its biggest weekly purchase of 2026 by snapping up 126,971 ETH for roughly $214 million. The massive buy-the-dip move signals strong corporate conviction, even as Ethereum trades around $1,816—down 63% from its August 2025 all-time high of $4,946.

While such a massive institutional purchase might tempt retail investors to follow suit, financial experts urge caution before mirroring Bitmine's strategy, News.Az reports, citing Yahooo Finance.

There are valid reasons to look closely at Ethereum right now. Market sentiment is currently plagued by extreme fear and pessimism, a environment that traditionally appeals to contrarian investors looking to "be greedy when others are fearful." Despite the steep price correction, the underlying Ethereum network remains highly resilient.

Ethereum still commands 53% of all tokenized real-world asset (RWA) value in the crypto ecosystem—a sector that exploded from $11.6 billion last summer to $31.8 billion today. Additionally, the network secures $156.7 billion in stablecoins, representing nearly half of the entire crypto market's stablecoin value. The upcoming "Glamsterdam" upgrade scheduled for the second half of this year is also expected to boost transaction throughput and revive fee revenue by drawing in even more decentralized financial activity.

However, Bitmine’s investment thesis shouldn't blindly become your own. The corporate giant now owns 4.6% of Ethereum's outstanding supply and is explicitly targeting a 5% milestone using capital from a recent corporate fundraising round. Furthermore, because Ethereum has no hard supply cap, its supply expands at roughly 0.2% annually, relying heavily on high on-chain activity to trigger deflationary burning mechanisms to prevent dilution.

For long-term investors with a well-balanced, patient crypto portfolio, the current risk-to-reward ratio appears favorable due to rock-bottom sentiment. But for everyday investors, buying Ethereum should rely on a core belief in the asset's long-term utility and network growth, rather than simply chasing the coat-tails of a corporate giant's treasury strategy.

News.Az