Apple dominates global smartwatch market as demand surges

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Apple has cemented its position as the undisputed leader of the global smartwatch industry, emerging as the strongest performer worldwide in the first quarter of 2026. According to a newly released report from Counterpoint Research, the tech giant extended its market dominance as consumer demand for its latest wearable lineup accelerated.

The broader smartwatch market is showing strong signs of momentum. Global shipments rose 4% year over year during the first quarter, propelled primarily by Apple's consistent gains and a notable market recovery in China, News.Az reports, citing Benziga.

Data from Counterpoint Research reveals that Apple captured an impressive 23% share of all global smartwatch shipments during the three-month period.

Premium product features and ecosystem integration have allowed the company to comfortably defend its top position against international rivals like Xiaomi, even as smartphone manufacturers face broader macroeconomic pressures and soaring chip costs.

News.Az