Black Hills set to buy utility firm NorthWestern Energy

Utility company Black Hills announced on Tuesday that it will purchase fellow utility NorthWestern Energy Group for $3.6 billion, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The all-stock deal, which has an enterprise value of $15.4 billion, would create a regional regulated natural gas utility company with a pro forma market capitalization of roughly $7.8 billion.

The per-share value of about $59 implies a premium of 7.66% to NorthWestern's last close, according to Reuters calculation.

NorthWestern shareholders will receive 0.98 shares of Black Hills for each held. Black Hills stockholders would own roughly 56% of the company after the deal closes, which is expected in 12 to 15 months.

